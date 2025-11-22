How international driving licences work: what every traveller should know

+ ↺ − 16 px

For many travellers, driving abroad is not just a convenience – it is a necessity, News.Az reports.

Whether renting a car for a business trip, crossing borders during a long road journey, or staying in a country for several months, having the correct driving documents is essential. This is where the International Driving Licence (IDL), also known as the International Driving Permit (IDP), becomes a reliable solution for millions of motorists worldwide.

Unlike a national driving licence, an IDL is not a standalone document. It works as an officially recognised translation of your existing licence into multiple languages, allowing foreign authorities to understand and validate your driving credentials. This simple feature makes roadside checks, car rentals, and insurance procedures significantly easier in more than 150 countries.

One of the key advantages of an International Driving Licence is its flexibility. Travellers who move frequently between regions with different legal standards – Europe, Asia, the Middle East or the Americas – often rely on the IDL to avoid misunderstandings or legal complications. In many countries, rental companies request it even when it is not technically mandatory, considering it an additional layer of verification.

Another important point is its validity. Depending on the issuing authority, an IDL is usually valid for one to three years. However, it becomes invalid if the national driving licence expires. Therefore, drivers should monitor the expiry dates of both documents before travelling.

The application process is generally simple and quick. Most countries issue IDLs through their automobile associations, requiring only a passport-size photo, a valid national licence and a small fee. Applicants should avoid unofficial online platforms, as fake permits are widely circulated and can lead to legal penalties abroad.

While the International Driving Licence is widely recognised, regulations differ from country to country. Some states require it for all foreign drivers, some only for tourists staying beyond a certain number of days, and others do not require it at all. Checking the rules of the destination country is always recommended before departure.

Whether planning a business visit, a holiday road trip or an extended stay, the International Driving Licence remains a practical and evergreen tool for safe and compliant travel worldwide.

