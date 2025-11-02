How Schengen visa rules changed for Russians in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

For many years, the ability to travel freely across Europe was one of the most sought-after privileges among Russian citizens.

However, the rules for obtaining Schengen visas have undergone major changes in recent years. Since 2022—and especially throughout 2024–2025—the process has become stricter, more expensive, and significantly longer. Below is an up-to-date overview of what has changed, which countries still accept applications, and how Russians can realistically obtain a visa today.

What is a Schengen visa

A Schengen visa allows free movement across 27 countries that make up the Schengen Area. It grants the right to stay for up to 90 days within a 180-day period for tourism, business trips, family visits, or participation in events.

In 2025, such visas remain available to Russian citizens, but the procedure has become far more complicated.

What has changed since 2022—especially in 2024–2025

Suspension of the EU–Russia Visa Facilitation Agreement

Previously, Russians benefited from simplified procedures: a reduced visa fee (€35), faster processing (3–10 days), and a minimal set of documents.

Now these advantages have been revoked:

The visa fee has risen to €80.

Processing time can take up to 45 days.

Consulates require an expanded list of documents (proof of income, accommodation bookings, and evidence of travel purpose).

(Source: European Council; Fragomen Immigration Updates)

Tourist visas are now extremely restricted

Most consulates no longer process tourist visa applications. A Schengen visa may only be issued for “essential reasons”:

Business trips

Visiting close relatives

Medical treatment

Education or participation in cultural events

For instance, the Netherlands officially states that Russians can only apply under these categories; tourism is not accepted.

(Source: Netherlandsworldwide.nl, section “Crisis in Russia”)

Stricter Screening and Rising Rejection Rates

France, Germany, and Finland report a significant tightening of checks. In France, visa denials have reached record levels—many applications are rejected due to security reviews and suspicions about the true purpose of travel.

Some consulates now conduct additional interviews, request detailed itineraries, and demand proof of hotel bookings.

(Source: Le Monde, April 2025 — “France is massively rejecting Russian visa applications over espionage fears”)

EU countries now set their own rules individually

Although the EU has not formally banned visa issuance for Russians, each member state defines its own restrictions:

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania do not issue tourist visas and deny entry even to Russians holding Schengen visas from other countries.

do not issue tourist visas and deny entry even to Russians holding Schengen visas from other countries. Poland and the Czech Republic only process humanitarian or business-related applications.

only process humanitarian or business-related applications. Finland limits visa issuance to a few hundred per month.

limits visa issuance to a few hundred per month. France, Spain, and Italy continue to accept applications but with longer waiting times and stricter requirements.

(Sources: IPS Journal, El País, Welt.de)

Biometric and border controls have tightened

Since 2024, the EU has launched the new Entry/Exit System (EES), requiring all travelers entering or leaving the Schengen Area to be photographed and fingerprinted.

For Russians, this means additional border procedures and possible questioning about the purpose of their visit.

How Russians can realistically obtain a schengen visa in 2025

Despite the restrictions, Russians can still apply, keeping in mind that:

Only a few countries accept applications within Russia. Currently, visa centers for France, Italy, Spain, Greece, and Hungary remain operational in Moscow.

and remain operational in Moscow. Tourist travel is highly unlikely to be approved; business, educational, or family purposes are more viable.

Applicants must provide income verification, accommodation details, travel itineraries, medical insurance, and original documents in Russian and English.

Processing times are longer, and refusals have become more common.

Countries remaining relatively open

Italy and Spain continue to issue visas if all documentation is in order, often through VFS Global centers.

and continue to issue visas if all documentation is in order, often through VFS Global centers. France reviews long-term visa requests (for study, employment, or family reasons).

reviews long-term visa requests (for study, employment, or family reasons). Greece and Hungary are currently considered the most accessible options for Russians in 2025, with higher approval rates—especially for regular travelers with clear and legitimate reasons for visiting.

What to expect in the future

The EU is still debating further restrictions on visas for Russian citizens. According to El País (September 2025), Brussels is considering an even greater reduction in tourist visas as part of its sanctions policy.

At the same time, the European Commission stresses that humanitarian, educational, and family connections are protected under international law and will remain supported.

Practical tips for applicants

Always check the latest requirements on the website of the relevant consulate—they can change monthly.

Submit the most complete documentation possible, including previous visas, bank statements, and employment contracts.

Clearly define your travel purpose—consulates are more willing to issue visas with official invitations or long-term relationships with the host party.

Plan ahead: appointments at visa centers can take several weeks to secure.

If feasible, apply from a third country with more flexible procedures (e.g., Armenia, Kazakhstan, or Türkiye).

Conclusion

Obtaining a Schengen visa for Russians in 2025 has become more complicated, expensive, and time-consuming—but not impossible. While tourist travel is nearly closed, business, education, and family visits remain accessible.

Europe continues to welcome those who can demonstrate a legitimate purpose of travel and comply with visa rules.

Despite political tensions, cultural and personal connections between Russia and Europe persist—and Schengen visas remain one of the few instruments keeping those ties alive.

