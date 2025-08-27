HSBC down: Customers locked out as banking app fails

+ ↺ − 16 px

HSBC’s mobile banking service has gone offline, leaving thousands of customers across the UK unable to access their accounts.

Users reported seeing error messages, including the “err03” code, or prompts to try again later, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

The problems were also affecting First Direct, the online-focused banking brand that is also operated by HSBC.

The problems started around 11am local UK time, according to tracking website Down Detector.

Customers right across the country appeared to be affected by the issues, the website showed.

HSBC said it was aware of the problems and working to fix them, but gave no indication of when the app would be back to normal.

“We understand some customers are having issues accessing banking services right now,” the bank said in an update on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We’re really sorry and are investigating as a matter of urgency. We will share an update as soon as possible.”

Its service status page was also updated to indicate there were problems with both its mobile and internet banking, with a message reading: “We're sorry that some customers are having trouble using mobile banking, we're working hard to investigate and get this fixed”. The rest of its services are working as normal, the same page indicated.

The bank asked users who needed urgent access to their banking to call its customer services helpline.

HSBC says that it has 15 million active customers in the UK, and 600,000 business customers. As well as the HSBC and First Direct brands, it also runs Marks & Spencer’s financial offerings.

News.Az