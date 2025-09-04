HSBC names Maggie Ng as Hong Kong CEO; Lim to lead hang Seng Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

HSBC has appointed Maggie Ng as the new CEO of its Hong Kong operations, the bank announced on Thursday. Ng, who joined HSBC in 2020 to lead its wealth and personal banking business, previously worked at Citi and Ernst & Young.

She succeeds Luanne Lim, who will become CEO of Hang Seng Bank, in which HSBC holds a 64% stake. Lim brings nearly three decades of banking experience, including over 20 years with HSBC across six countries, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

At Hang Seng, Lim replaces Diana Cesar, who is returning to HSBC as vice chairman of its Hong Kong arm. Cesar, who served as CEO of HSBC Hong Kong from 2015 to 2021, was praised for leading Hang Seng through a challenging period.

