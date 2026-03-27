Huawei AI chip gains interest from Alibaba, ByteDance

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s Huawei is seeing renewed momentum in the AI chip race, as major tech firms including ByteDance and Alibaba prepare to place orders for its latest processor, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The new 950PR chip has reportedly performed well in early customer testing, marking a significant step forward for Huawei after its previous flagship chip struggled to gain widespread adoption among large private-sector companies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

One of the key improvements is greater compatibility with Nvidia’s widely used CUDA software ecosystem, making it easier for developers to transition existing AI models. The chip is also said to offer faster response times, particularly for inference tasks—running trained AI models in real-world applications.

Huawei is planning to ship around 750,000 units of the 950PR this year, with mass production expected to begin soon and large-scale deliveries likely in the second half of 2026.

The launch comes as US restrictions continue to limit the availability of advanced Nvidia chips in China, creating an opportunity for domestic alternatives. While Huawei’s new chip may only offer modest gains in raw computing power, it is designed to meet rising demand for AI deployment as Chinese firms increasingly focus on practical applications rather than just model development.

The development underscores intensifying competition in the global AI semiconductor market, as China accelerates efforts to reduce reliance on foreign technology.

News.Az