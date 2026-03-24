SK Hynix eyes up to $10B from potential US listing

SK Hynix eyes up to $10B from potential US listing

+ ↺ − 16 px

SK Hynix is considering raising as much as $10 billion through a potential US listing, as the chipmaker looks to expand its capacity in advanced memory and artificial intelligence technologies, according to a report.

The plan, first reported by the Korea Economic Daily, would involve issuing new shares linked to American depositary receipts (ADRs), giving the company access to a broader global investor base, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

SK Hynix, a key supplier to Nvidia, is seeking to strengthen its position in the fast-growing AI chip market. The funds could be used to boost production of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, which are critical for AI systems.

A US listing may also help the company narrow its valuation gap with global rivals such as Micron Technology.

In a statement, SK Hynix said it is reviewing various options to enhance shareholder value, including a possible ADR listing, but stressed that no final decision has been made.

The company currently leads the global HBM market with a dominant share and remains the world’s second-largest DRAM producer after Samsung Electronics.

The potential move comes as competition intensifies in the semiconductor sector, particularly in AI-driven technologies that are reshaping the global tech landscape.

News.Az