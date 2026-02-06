Huawei-backed Aito partners UAE dealer to enter Middle East market

Chinese automaker Seres announced on Friday that its electric vehicle brand Aito has reached a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi–based dealer group Performance Plus Motors as part of its expansion into the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the agreement, Performance Plus Motors—an affiliate of Abu Dhabi Motors—will handle the sales, vehicle delivery, and after-sales services for Aito’s luxury intelligent models in the United Arab Emirates, the company said in a statement.

No specific timeline for the rollout was disclosed.