Huawei launches high-powered AI Chip to rival Nvidia

Earlier this year, Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei told state newspaper People’s Daily that Huawei is still lagging behind the US in terms of output from a single chip but “we can still get the results we want by compensating with cluster-based computing.”

The aggressive approach helps China’s AI chip leader pack more performance into its semiconductors, which are used to train and operate artificial intelligence services by domestic firms cut off from Nvidia’s highest-end products. While short of a big breakthrough in chip technology, Huawei’s solution marks the latest development by Chinese firms trying to develop their own homegrown alternatives in the face of US chip sanctions.

Chinese tech stocks have surged in past weeks, driven by a perception that the nation’s industry leaders are making steady progress in developing homegrown AI and chips. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc. are among the companies that’ve secured important clients for their own in-house designs, while Cambricon Technologies Corp. — seen as a proxy for the country’s AI chip sector — has surged in market value this year.

China has recently told its biggest tech companies not to use Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D, a semiconductor for workstations that can be repurposed for AI applications. The move marks Beijing’s latest attempt to wean the country off Nvidia hardware, the gold standard for the AI industry, and boost domestic alternatives.