Huawei previews its second-generation tri-fold phone

Huawei is giving tech fans an early look at its second-generation tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XTs, ahead of next week’s launch event.

While North American users are still waiting for Samsung’s long-anticipated tri-foldable, Huawei has opened pre-order registrations for Chinese customers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Huawei published a teaser for the Mate XTs ahead of next week’s event, simultaneously opening up pre-order registrations for its Chinese customer base.

As the name might suggest, this isn’t a complete reinvention of last year’s tri-fold, with the XTs keeping the same core design language of its predecessor. The ridged frame, the octagon-shaped camera module, the map-style folding structure — none of it is new. What’s fresh for this year, of course, is the color, with this particular teaser showcasing the device in a white-and-gold colorway.

While it’s not featured in this post, Huawei is also seemingly adding stylus support to the Mate XTs this year, based on a recent video teaser leading up to the event. Considering the hot water Samsung found itself in last month over the loss of S Pen support on the Fold 7, it’s an impressive feat. Huawei also has various spec changes coming down the pike; Digital Chat Station recently leaked a swap to a Kirin 9020-series processor with satellite support. The tipster also suggested purple as the other main new color this year, though we have yet to see what that looks like.

Huawei will be holding an event on September 4th in China to announce the Mate XTs, officially lapping Samsung in the race to bring tri-fold smartphones to other parts of the world. Galaxy fans shouldn’t fret, though; Samsung shouldn’t be too far behind, with the company recently confirming that its own device — potentially called the Galaxy Z Trifold — would arrive sometime before the end of the year.

