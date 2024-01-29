Hulusi Akar pays tribute to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Hulusi Akar, the Chairman of the Committee on National Defense of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, has today visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath at the Great Leader`s tomb, News.Az reports.

They also put flowers at the grave of the Great Leader’s wife, prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, and placed flowers at the their graves. They also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The delegation also enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city.

They then visited the “Turkish Martyrdom” monument erected in memory of the heroic Turkish soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Armenian Dashnak troops in 1918.

Hulusi Akar signed the guest book of the “Turkish Martyrdom” monument.

News.Az