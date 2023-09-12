Humanitarian aid truck sent by Russian Red Cross Society sets off via Aghdam road to Khankendi (VIDEO)

A humanitarian aid truck, sent at the initiative of the Russian government and in accordance with the joint memorandum on cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, by the Russian Red Cross Society to meet the food needs of the Armenian residents living in the Garabagh Economic region of Azerbaijan has set off from Aghdam to Khankendi.

The truck loaded with food and food products crossed through the Russian peacekeepers' post in the direction of Askeran-Khankendi.

In order to meet the food needs of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, the truck is set to deliver the supplies to Khankendi via the Aghdam-Askeran road.

The truck dispatched by the Russian Red Cross Society has been waiting in Barda for two days.

