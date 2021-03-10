Hungarian companies can make great contribution to restoration of Karabakh, minister says

Hungarian companies can make a great contribution to the restoration of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó said.

Szijjártó made the remarks at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku on Wednesday.

"There are companies in Hungary that specialize in road construction,” the Hungarian minister said. “The president of Azerbaijan spoke about the construction of smart villages and cities in the liberated territories. Hungarian companies can take part in the construction of smart cities."

Stressing the importance of water management in the liberated territories, Szijjártó said that his country can contribute to this sphere as well.

"At the same time, we have companies with great experience in the field of animal husbandry,” he added. “They can make a great contribution to the restoration of this sector in the Nagorno-Karabakh region."

