Hungarian PM to visit Azerbaijan

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will visit Azerbaijan to participate in the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha on July 5-6, the prime minister’s spokesperson Zoltán Kovács wrote on X, News.az reports.

“Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will attend the Turkic States Organization Summit in Shusha, Azerbaijan, on July 5-6. The summit will focus on building a sustainable future through transportation, connectivity, and climate policy. PM Orbán will also engage in bilateral talks with leaders of the Turkic partner states,” Kovács stated.


News.Az 

