Hungarian prime minister to pay working visit to Azerbaijan

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will arrive in Azerbaijan on a working visit, the office of the Hungarian Prime Minister said, News.Az reports.

Following a visit to Switzerland on November 24, he will visit Baku to attend the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) conference.

To note, large-scale regional projects unite Hungary and Azerbaijan. This country is already supplied with Azerbaijani gas. The two countries are also collaborating on a green corridor project that will add to Europe's supply of sustainable energy.

MOL Group, a Hungarian oil corporation, is the largest Central European investor in Azerbaijan.

As previously reported, Hungarian businesses will soon begin rebuilding a settlement in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

News.Az