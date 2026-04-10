Strait of Hormuz fees may be paid in Iranian rial

Strait of Hormuz fees may be paid in Iranian rial

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior Iranian lawmaker has proposed that transit fees for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz be paid in Iran’s national currency, the rial, according to a statement shared via Iran’s consulate general in Mumbai on social media.

The proposal, put forward by the head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Commission, is part of broader discussions on how shipping payments in the strategic waterway could be restructured, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy transit routes, has been at the center of rising geopolitical and economic tensions.

Analysts cited in recent reports say Iran and China have been exploring ways to reduce reliance on the US dollar in international trade settlements.

Head of Iran’s Parliament National Security Commission:



Under a parliamentary proposal, transit fees through the Strait of Hormuz would be paid in Iran’s national currency, the #rial.#Iran #Hormuz #StraitOfHormuz pic.twitter.com/0wY2Wy8pUb — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 10, 2026

According to multiple reports, vessels transiting the strait during recent periods of heightened tension were charged fees, with some payments reportedly made in Chinese yuan.

Shipping data cited by industry sources indicated that at least two vessels had completed such transactions as of late March, though the full scale of alternative currency use remains unclear.

The proposal highlights ongoing efforts by some countries to experiment with alternative payment systems in global trade, particularly in strategically sensitive maritime routes.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global energy shipments, making any changes to its fee structure closely watched by international markets.

News.Az