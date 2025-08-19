Hungary considered as possible venue for Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary has emerged as a potential host for talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a U.S. administration source.

If confirmed, the summit would mark the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Their last encounter took place in Paris in 2019 during Normandy Format talks mediated by France and Germany, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hungary’s parliament voted in April to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), potentially enabling Putin to travel there despite a 2023 arrest warrant over the forced transfer of Ukrainian children. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government has often obstructed aid to Kyiv, maintained ties with Moscow, and echoed Kremlin talking points.

Following a White House meeting with Zelenskyy and European allies on Aug. 18, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed preparations for a possible summit. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggested it could happen within two weeks.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Aug. 19 that the summit should be held in Europe, naming Geneva as his preferred neutral venue. Switzerland’s neutrality has historically made it a key host for international negotiations.

Turkey also remains a candidate after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered to host talks. Ukrainian and Russian delegations previously held three rounds of direct negotiations there in 2022.

Zelenskyy has consistently expressed willingness to negotiate directly with Putin, including on territorial questions. Moscow, however, has yet to confirm participation in any summit.

