Hungary does not and will not send weapons to Ukraine, FM says

Hungary does not supply weapons to Ukraine and will not take such a step in the future, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated in an interview with the TASS news agency, News.Az reports.

“Our main goal is to keep Hungary out of this war and to avoid being drawn into it,” the minister emphasized.


