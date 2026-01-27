Hungary summons Ukrainian ambassador over alleged election meddling

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador in Budapest, accusing Kyiv of trying to interfere in Hungary's elections.

"We will not tolerate any interference in Hungary’s elections, including Ukraine’s attempts to influence the outcome and to intervene in the electoral process in favour of the Tisza Party," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on US social media company X, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Szijjarto alleged that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian government have engaged in an "open, shameless and aggressive interference campaign" in recent weeks.

He claimed that their objective is to influence the Hungarian elections in favor of the main opposition Tisza Party.

"But only the Hungarian people can decide Hungary’s future. That decision is made in Hungary, not in Brussels and certainly not in Kyiv," he added.

Hungarians will head to the polls on April 12 in parliamentary elections.

The Respect and Freedom Party (Tisza), led by former government insider Peter Magyar, keeps the poll lead, backed by the younger generation, according to some surveys.

News.Az