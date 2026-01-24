Orbán cabinet accuses Ukraine of election interference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated on Friday that Ukraine has begun to interfere in Hungary's elections, seeking a government that would align with Brussels on the war.

However, he emphasized that the Hungarian government will continue to protect the country and its people and will not allow Hungary to be dragged into the conflict, in response to comments from his Ukrainian counterpart on X, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had reacted to remarks by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán made on the previous day according to which “there will not be a parliament in Hungary for the next 100 years that would vote in favour of Ukraine joining the European Union”.

Sybiha said “this plan is doomed to fail, Mr. Prime Minister. Your master in Moscow won’t last 100 years even if you were ready to donate him all organs. And on the day Ukraine joins the EU, we will frame this headline in @ua_parliament to remember your lies for the next 100 years”.

Szijjártó said in response that the Ukrainians had clearly begun to interfere in the Hungarian elections. “The Ukrainians have clearly shifted gears and begun to interfere very harshly and directly in the Hungarian election campaign. Yesterday, President Zelenskiy (…) had nothing more important to do in Davos than to criticise the Hungarian prime minister in a vulgar, personal style, and today his foreign minister continued in the same vein,” he said.

“Obviously, they would like to see a government formed after April 12 that says yes to Brussels on the war and allows Brussels to push Hungary into the war, and allows the Ukrainians to drag Hungary into the war,” Szijjártó said.

News.Az