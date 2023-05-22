Hungary takes over European gymnastics flag from Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships has wrapped up in Baku, News.Az reports.

The parade of participating countries was conducted in a closing ceremony.

Then, Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Altay Hasanov presented the European gymnastics flag to Vice-President of the European Gymnastics Edvard Kolar, who passed it on to the representative of Hungary, which will host the 2024 European tournament. The flag was accepted by Andras Tari, chairman of the European Championship Organizing Committee.

Edvard Kolar thanked the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for excellent organization of the event and declared the closing of the tournament.

News.Az