Hungary to erect monument to great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi

A monument to great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi will be erected in Hungary, said Sandor Lezsak, Deputy Chairman of the Hungarian National Assembly.

Lezsak made the announcement at a special session hosted by Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis to mark the 100th anniversary of the country’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The deputy chairman noted that the development of cultural ties between Hungary and Azerbaijan is of great importance.

News.Az