Hungary won’t block EU-Ukraine talks: PM Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated that his country would not block EU’s accession talks with Ukraine despite disagreement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Hungary does not agree with this accession process, but we are not blocking it and support the start of the negotiations,” Orban told the German newspaper Funke Mediengruppe.He claimed that the talks are “a purely politically motivated process” and the issue is allegedly not about saying yes or no to EU membership.“But we would first have to examine what the consequences would be if we accepted a country at war whose borders have not been clarified in practice,” said Orbán, whose country takes over the EU Council Presidency on 1 July.

