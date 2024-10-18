Hungary’s Orban claims Zelensky’s “victory plan” will result in Ukraine’s defeat

Hungary’s Orban claims Zelensky’s “victory plan” will result in Ukraine’s defeat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's “victory plan” will ultimately result in his country’s defeat.

He pointed out that the Ukrainian leader had presented his military plan at the EU summit in Brussels, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Most of the summit participants are still determined to continue the military conflict in Ukraine, Orban added.According to the prime minister, Hungary believes that the EU is already defeated together with Ukraine. "Thedefeated now want to move on to a victory plan. We have said that we are not involved in this. You can't win with this victory plan," Orban emphasized.Speaking at a meeting of the European Council, Zelensky stressed that European unity is also a weapon that ensures security not only for Ukraine but for all European nations.On October 16, Zelensky presented Ukraine's much-debated "victory plan" at parliament on Oct. 16.The proposal is comprised of five points: an invitation to join NATO, a defense aspect, deterrence of Russian aggression, economic growth and cooperation, and post-war security architecture.

News.Az