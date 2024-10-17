Zelensky presents Ukraine’s "victory plan" to EU leaders
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday presented Ukraine's "victory plan" to EU leaders.Speaking at a meeting of the European Council, Zelensky stressed that European unity is also a weapon that ensures security not only for Ukraine but for all European nations, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.
He emphasized the need to hold a second Peace Summit to bring an end to the war and announced a Framework Formula for Peace, which covers all aspects of restoring peace.
"We've already held four meetings on the points of the Peace Formula. The fifth one is taking place in France today. I am grateful to France for hosting it. We will develop a full-fledged document based on the Peace Formula in November and share it with everyone, including the Russians, at the Peace Summit," he said.
Zelensky noted that the "victory plan" could prepare Russia for "real diplomacy" and force it to a "just peace".