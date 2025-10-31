Yandex metrika counter

Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica's 'ground zero' town

Photo credit: channel4.com

Rescue teams are working to assess the damage in the severely impacted town, which Jamaica’s prime minister has referred to as "ground zero."

Local officials said Hurricane Melissa had left the entire town of Black River in ruins, as the flood waters surged almost five metres high, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Helicopters have started dropping emergency supplies, while the UK is sending another £5 million in aid.


News.Az 

