Hurricane Melissa kills at least 20 in Haiti

Hurricane Melissa kills at least 20 in Haiti

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hurricane Melissa is heading toward Bermuda after causing widespread devastation across the Caribbean, resulting in at least 20 fatalities in Haiti and leaving significant damage in parts of Jamaica and Cuba.

The Bahamas Government discontinued a hurricane warning for its central and southeastern regions, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory early on Thursday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Follow advice of local officials as you may need to remain sheltered after the storm due to downed power lines and flooding,” the NHC warned.

Flooding is expected to subside in the Bahamas later on Thursday, although it could persist in Cuba, Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, the US weather bureau added.

The storm was still 1105km southwest of Bermuda as of 5am US Eastern time (9am GMT), according to the NHC.

“Hurricane Melissa is expected to pass Bermuda as a Category 1 Hurricane. While not a direct hit, the system will pass close enough to warrant precautionary safety measures,” the Bermuda Government posted on social media.

After Melissa left Cuban shores, residents started assessing their losses, with President Miguel Diaz-Canel describing the damage as “extensive”.

In the east of the island, which is battling its worst economic crisis in decades, people struggled through flooded and collapsed homes and inundated streets.

The storm smashed windows, downed power cables and mobile communications, and ripped off roofs and tree branches.

Cuban authorities said about 735,000 people had been evacuated – mainly in the provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Holguin and Guantanamo.

In Santiago de Cuba, homemaker Mariela Reyes, 55, recounted how violent winds lifted the roof off her humble dwelling and dumped it a block away.

She managed to save her TV set and a few small appliances from her flooded home.

“It’s not easy to lose... the little you have,” Reyes told AFP.

News.Az