Hurricane Melissa threatens devastating floods in Jamaica and Haiti - VIDEO

People wade through a street flooded by rains caused by Tropical Storm Melissa in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, October 24, 2025 [Ricardo Hernandez/AP]

Hurricane Melissa has intensified into a powerful Category 3 storm, unleashing torrential rain across the northern Caribbean and threatening catastrophic flooding and landslides in Jamaica and southern Haiti.

U.S. forecasters warned that Melissa is expected to strengthen further as it approaches Jamaica, where it could make landfall within the next 24 to 48 hours, News.Az reports citing the Al Jazeera.

“I urge Jamaicans to take this weather threat seriously and take all necessary precautions,” said Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

As of late Saturday, the storm was located about 200 km (125 miles) south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, with sustained winds of 185 km/h (115 mph). Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston has been closed, and over 650 shelters have been activated nationwide.

Melissa could bring up to 76 cm (30 inches) of rain to Jamaica and southern Hispaniola, with Cuba also bracing for impact midweek. The Cuban government has issued a hurricane watch for several eastern provinces.

Officials in Haiti reported rising river levels, flooding, and damaged infrastructure, while in the Dominican Republic, nearly 200 homes were affected, half a million people lost access to clean water, and several communities were cut off by floodwaters.

“This storm’s slow movement makes the situation increasingly dire for those in its path,” said Jamie Rhome, deputy director of the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

