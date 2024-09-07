Hybrid cargo ship delivers NASA lunar module to Port Canaveral
On September 6, 2024 , the cargo ship Canopee successfully delivered the European Service Module (ESM-3) to Port Canaveral, marking a significant milestone in NASA’s preparations for its first crewed mission to the Moon since the Apollo program.
Canopee departed from a German port on August 22 and docked at Port Canaveral on September 2. Built at Airbus's Bremen facility, the ESM-3 module will provide power and life support for the crew of NASA's Orion spacecraft during the Artemis III mission. This event underscores the importance of the ongoing collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, which began in 2012 when ESA committed to covering its share of the International Space Station's operational costs by developing service modules for NASA.
The first module was used in the uncrewed Artemis I mission in 2022, while the second module, ESM-2, is already at Kennedy Space Center, undergoing testing for the Artemis II mission. These projects, implemented by Airbus with a budget exceeding 840 million euros, are part of a broader international effort in space exploration.
Canopee is a unique hybrid vessel designed to transport parts of the Ariane 6 rocket from European ports to French Guiana, where the Guiana Space Center is located. The ship is equipped with Oceanwings, wing-like sails that enable up to 30% fuel savings per voyage by utilizing wind energy. This innovation is crucial for meeting environmental regulations and enhancing the efficiency of transporting cargo such as rocket components and space equipment. Canopee was commissioned in 2023 and serves as an example of the successful integration of eco-friendly technologies in maritime transport.
In addition to supporting NASA's missions, Russia and China are also advancing their own lunar programs. In March 2024, Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov announced that Russia and China plan to establish an energy installation on the Moon by 2033–2035. In August 2024, it was revealed that the joint Russian-Chinese lunar base could host a small nuclear power plant, 'Selena,' based on cutting-edge Russian technology.
These developments, along with the delivery of the lunar module, highlight the growing competition and collaboration between the world’s leading powers in space. International lunar missions—both from Western and Eastern countries—are becoming a central focus of the global space agenda, where each nation aims to solidify its position and showcase its technological prowess.
