Hyundai launches construction of first Middle East plant in Saudi Arabia

South Korean automaker Hyundai announced Thursday that it has broken ground on a production plant in Saudi Arabia, its first manufacturing base in the Middle East.

A groundbreaking ceremony for Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Middle East (HMMME) was held Wednesday at the King Salman Automotive Cluster, located within King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia, marking a key milestone for the company's global expansion, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

HMMME is a joint venture between Hyundai and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund established under a 30-70 stake scheme.

Production is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2026 with an annual capacity of 50,000 units, including both electric vehicles and internal combustion engine models.

Hyundai is seeking to establish a hydrogen mobility ecosystem in Saudi Arabia in partnership with the Korea Automotive Technology Institute, Air Products Qudra and the Saudi Public Transport Company.

Under the partnership, the parties aim to cooperate in various areas, including the creation of a hydrogen mobility environment and conducting a pilot project for hydrogen electric buses.

