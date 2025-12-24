Yandex metrika counter

Hyundai recalls over 51,000 vehicles in the U.S. over fire risk

Hyundai recalls over 51,000 vehicles in the U.S. over fire risk
Hyundai Motor is recalling 51,587 vehicles in the United States due to a potential fire hazard caused by a short circuit in non-functioning trailer lights.

The issue stems from incorrect installation of the wiring harness, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Vehicle owners are advised to park their cars outside and away from structures until the recall repairs are completed. Dealers will replace the trailer wiring harness free of charge.


