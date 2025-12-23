Toyota recalls 55,000+ US vehicles over inverter issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Toyota is recalling 55,405 vehicles in the U.S. due to a potential loose bolt in the inverter, which may cause incomplete contact at the inverter terminal, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported.

The remedy for the issue is currently under development, and Toyota will notify owners once a fix is ready, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The recall affects multiple models, and NHTSA is monitoring the situation to ensure vehicle safety.

