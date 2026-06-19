Hyundai to buy SoftBank's remaining stake in Boston Dynamics for $325 mln

Hyundai to buy SoftBank's remaining stake in Boston Dynamics for $325 mln

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Hyundai Motor Group plans to buy SoftBank Group's (9984.T), opens new tab remaining 9.65% ​stake in Boston Dynamics for $325 ‌million to make the U.S. robotics firm a wholly owned subsidiary.

Hyundai Motor (005380.KS), opens new tab is expected to convene ⁠a board meeting on June 22 ​to approve the purchase, the newspaper ​said, citing unnamed industry sources, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The report said SoftBank had told Hyundai that it would ​like to exercise its rights to ​sell its remaining stake in Boston Dynamics under ‌a ⁠put option agreed when it sold Boston Dynamics to Hyundai.

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Hyundai Motor and SoftBank did not immediately respond ​to requests ​for comment.

Hyundai ⁠Motor Group, including Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and ​affiliates Hyundai Motor, Kia (000270.KS), opens new tab, Hyundai ​Mobis (012330.KS), opens new tab ⁠and Hyundai Glovis (086280.KS), opens new tab, already own just over 90% of the robot maker, ⁠the ​report said.

News.Az