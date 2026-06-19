Hyundai to buy SoftBank's remaining stake in Boston Dynamics for $325 mln
Hyundai Motor Group plans to buy SoftBank Group's (9984.T), opens new tab remaining 9.65% stake in Boston Dynamics for $325 million to make the U.S. robotics firm a wholly owned subsidiary.
Hyundai Motor (005380.KS), opens new tab is expected to convene a board meeting on June 22 to approve the purchase, the newspaper said, citing unnamed industry sources, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
The report said SoftBank had told Hyundai that it would like to exercise its rights to sell its remaining stake in Boston Dynamics under a put option agreed when it sold Boston Dynamics to Hyundai.
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Hyundai Motor and SoftBank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Hyundai Motor Group, including Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and affiliates Hyundai Motor, Kia (000270.KS), opens new tab, Hyundai Mobis (012330.KS), opens new tab and Hyundai Glovis (086280.KS), opens new tab, already own just over 90% of the robot maker, the report said.
By Faig Mahmudov