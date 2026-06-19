Mexico beat South Korea to reach World Cup knockouts

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Mexico secured a place in the next round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea in their Group A clash on Thursday at Estadio Guadalajara in Mexico, News.Az reports.

The first half offered few clear-cut opportunities as the two group favorites struggled to create meaningful chances. Several attacks were halted by offside calls, preventing either side from building sustained momentum.

Mexico emerged from the break with greater intent and took advantage of a crucial mistake in the 50th minute. Luis Romo capitalized on an error by South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, volleying the ball into an empty net from inside the penalty area to give the hosts the lead, sparking celebrations among the home crowd in Guadalajara.

South Korea responded by committing more players to attack in search of an equalizer, introducing several substitutes to strengthen their offensive line. Despite their efforts, they were unable to find a way past Mexican goalkeeper Raul Rangel, who produced key saves, including at least two stops from clear scoring opportunities.

Mexico held firm defensively to preserve the clean sheet and became the first World Cup host nation since France in 1998 to win each of its opening two matches without conceding a goal.

With the victory, Mexico remained at the top of Group A and secured qualification for the next round, while South Korea stayed in second place.

News.Az