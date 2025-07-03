IAEA reacts to Iran's suspension of cooperation following new legislation

+ ↺ − 16 px



The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has officially responded to Iran’s recent move to suspend cooperation with the agency, following the enactment of a new law passed by the Iranian Parliament.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that an IAEA spokesperson confirmed the agency is aware of Tehran’s decision and is currently awaiting further official clarification from Iranian authorities, News.Az reports, citing Mehr News Agency.

Despite the suspension announcement, the IAEA maintains a team of inspectors on the ground in Iran, continuing limited monitoring activities.

The move comes after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed into law the “Act Mandating the Government to Suspend Cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency,” in line with Article 123 of Iran’s Constitution. The legislation, passed and approved on June 25, 2025, by both the Parliament and the Guardian Council, directs Iranian institutions to begin implementing the suspension.

The law has been formally communicated to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the Supreme National Security Council, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for execution.

This development adds further strain to Iran’s already tense relationship with international nuclear oversight bodies amid broader geopolitical friction. The IAEA has yet to comment on the potential long-term implications for its inspections and safeguards in the country.

