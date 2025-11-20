IAEA urges Iran for answers, access after nuclear site attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday calling on Iran to provide immediate information and access regarding its enriched uranium stock and nuclear facilities targeted in June airstrikes by Israel and the U.S.

The resolution, adopted with 19 votes in favor, three against, and 12 abstentions, directs Iran to cooperate “without delay” to allow the agency to verify the status of its nuclear program. Russia, China, and Niger voted against the resolution, while Iran has warned of unspecified “consequences” in response, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes five months after airstrikes damaged Iranian enrichment sites. According to the IAEA, Tehran has not yet allowed inspectors into the bombed facilities, and accounting for Iran’s highly enriched uranium stock—enough in theory for about ten nuclear bombs—remains “long overdue.”

Western powers, including the U.S., Britain, France, and Germany, said in a joint statement that Iran must provide practical cooperation, access, and accurate reporting to rebuild confidence and allow verification.

Iran maintains its nuclear program is entirely peaceful, and, along with allies including Russia, China, Cuba, and Belarus, criticized the resolution as potentially undermining dialogue and cooperation with the IAEA. Tehran has also voided a previous September agreement that had aimed to facilitate inspections.

The bombed sites include Iran’s three active enrichment plants, and IAEA Director General officials said inspections continue at unaffected facilities, but verification at the targeted sites is still pending.

Reza Najafi, Iran’s ambassador to the IAEA, told reporters after the vote, “I’m afraid the resolution will have its own consequences. We will announce the consequences later.”

