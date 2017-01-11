IBA to be normalized this year – Bank president

+ ↺ − 16 px

International Bank of Azerbaijan intends to complete normalization programme by the end of this year, head of bank’s Management Board Khalid Ahadov told APA-Eco

According to him, the cooperation with both state bodies and international partners are carried out coordinately: “I suppose the banks will be normalized by the end of this year”.

He did not publicize the volume of toxic assets: “Related information will be publicized soon”.

Ahadov added that the Financial Stability Council is actively participating in the normalization of the bank. The banker also said that steps taken towards optimizing the bank’s expenditures continue successfully: "We review our non-profile assets."

