IBM unveils Power11 chips and servers to simplify AI deployment

IBM has launched its latest generation of data center hardware, the Power11 chips and servers, aiming to boost energy efficiency and make artificial intelligence easier to integrate into business operations.

The Power11 lineup, IBM’s first major update to its Power chip series since 2020, targets enterprise sectors such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, where reliability and performance are crucial. The systems will be available starting July 25, News.Az reports, citing foreign media .

According to Tom McPherson, general manager of IBM Power Systems, the new servers are engineered for high uptime, requiring no planned software update downtime and averaging just 30 seconds of unplanned downtime per year. The systems can also detect and respond to ransomware attacks within one minute, bolstering cybersecurity.

Unlike Nvidia, which dominates AI training, IBM is focusing on AI inference, using trained models to accelerate business tasks. Power11 will be integrated later this year with IBM’s Spyre AI chip, further streamlining AI application in business processes.

“We’re not chasing the training market,” said McPherson, “but we're offering seamless AI integration for real-time decision-making and efficiency gains.”

With this rollout, IBM is positioning itself as a secure and practical AI partner for enterprises navigating digital transformation.

