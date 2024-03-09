Ibrahim Letos: Only 11% of Muslims elected to European Parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Only 11 percent of Muslims have been elected to the European Parliament, said Director General of the European Academy of Development and Research Ibrahim Letos.

He was speaking at a panel session on “Similarities and differences in the treatment of Muslims across Western Europe, basic human rights of the Muslim community,” held on the sidelines of the international scientific themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, News.Az reports.

“We are unquestionably European. Muslims have duties as European citizens. Only 11% of Muslims were elected to the European Parliament. If we want to change politics, Muslims must get more involved. Islamophobia has a major impact on their lives,” he said.

“We must work closely with all European institutions. Dialogue is possible only in this way,” Ibrahim Letos added.

News.Az