ICC warrants open door to indicting others, including US officials

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ICC's arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant have set the stage for other Israeli leaders responsible for the deaths of Palestinians to be tried for their crimes, News.az reports citing TRT World .

It’s the first-ever arrest warrant issued against a serving leader of a state that is closely aligned with Western powers.“The evidence of their guilt in war crimes and genocide has always been undeniable. But the evidence was so overwhelming that despite facing immense pressure and threats from the US, these judges made the decision to issue the arrest warrants anyway,” Ashish Prashar, ex-advisor to UK's Middle East peace envoy, tells TRT World.The ICC warrants reflect the dismantling of the “Western-built wall of impunity” shielding Israel’s leadership, Prashar adds.“The evidence of their guilt in war crimes and genocide has always been undeniable. But the evidence was so overwhelming that despite facing immense pressure and threats from the US, these judges made the decision to issue the arrest warrants anyway”.Nations bound by the Rome Statute or ICC Act can now prosecute individuals with universal jurisdiction—including political leaders and military personnel—domestically for aiding in genocide or crimes against humanity.Universal Jurisdiction is a principle in international law that allows a state or international body to prosecute individuals for serious crimes – such as genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity – regardless of where the crime was committed, the nationality of the accused, or the victims.“This opens up the door for other nations to act, not just against Israeli officials but also individuals and corporations complicit in these crimes,” Prashar says.

News.Az