Ice closes Vienna airport, limits flights at Prague
- 13 Jan 2026 12:35
- 13 Jan 2026 12:40
- 1045757
- Tourism
- Share https://news.az/news/ice-closes-vienna-airport-limits-flights-at-prague Copied
Photo: Austria
Vienna International Airport was closed Tuesday morning due to icy runways, with staff reporting persistent freezing conditions that forced flight diversions.
Prague’s Vaclav Havel Airport also operated in a limited capacity as crews worked to de-ice the main runway. Delays and restricted arrivals are expected throughout the day, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.