Ice closes Vienna airport, limits flights at Prague
Vienna International Airport was closed Tuesday morning due to icy runways, with staff reporting persistent freezing conditions that forced flight diversions.

Prague’s Vaclav Havel Airport also operated in a limited capacity as crews worked to de-ice the main runway. Delays and restricted arrivals are expected throughout the day, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


