Iceland launches Islandsbanki sale in push to clear 2008 crisis legacy
Iceland launched the sale of nearly half of its 45.2% stake in Islandsbanki on Tuesday, as its finance minister told Reuters that recent global market turmoil has not dented investor interest in the country, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Bookrunners put a 20% stake in the lender on sale on behalf of the government on Monday in a process that would prioritise domestic retail investors. The offering could be increased to cover the full stake if investor demand is sufficient. 

"There is a window of calm," Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Dadi Mar Kristofersson told Reuters in an interview, referring to a break in recent global market turmoil hallmarked by trade tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty.

Shares are offered at a fixed price of 106.56 Icelandic krona - or a 5% discount over the average price of the last 15 trading days - to retail investors. Larger and institutional investors can bid in a Dutch auction with the minimum price matching that of the retail offering, the bookrunners said in a note seen by Reuters.  

The sale is coordinated by Citi, Barclays and Kvika while ABN AMRO (AS:ABNd) in cooperation with ODDO BHF, Arctica Finance, Arctic Securities, Arion Banki, JPMorgan, Landsbankinn and UBS are acting as bookrunners. 

The Icelandic government had acquired 75% of the bank during the 2008 financial crisis, which roiled the country’s banking sector and plunged the economy into recession. Its GDP now stands at $35 billion, according to the IMF, more than 60% higher than 2007.


