ICESCO regional office may be established in Azerbaijan

An online meeting between Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov and Director General of the Islamic World Education, Science and Culture Organization (ICESCO) Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik üas held on February 2.

In this context, the establishment of an ICESCO regional office in Azerbaijan in the future and a possible visit of the organization's technical mission consisting of experts to our country in the near future were discussed.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO.





News.Az