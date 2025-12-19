ICICI Prudential AMC shares debut with 20% IPO premium

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) made a strong stock market debut on Friday, listing at a more than 20% premium over their initial public offer (IPO) price amid robust investor demand.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), ICICI Prudential AMC shares debuted at ₹2,600 apiece, a premium of 20.09% over the upper IPO price of ₹2,165. On the BSE, the stock listed slightly higher at ₹2,606.20, reflecting a 20.38% premium. Following the bumper listing, the company’s market capitalisation stood at around ₹1.3 lakh crore.

The ₹10,603-crore IPO, which was open for subscription between December 12 and 16, was subscribed nearly 39 times, underscoring strong appetite from institutional and retail investors. The issue had a price band of ₹2,061–₹2,165 per share.

While the listing met market expectations, it came in slightly below grey market projections, which had indicated a premium in the range of 17–25%.

Commenting on the successful debut, Anil Wadhwani, CEO of Prudential plc, said the strong response reflects ICICI Prudential AMC’s growth strategy and its solid position in India’s fast-expanding asset management industry. He added that the IPO marks an important step in long-term value creation for shareholders.

Market experts highlighted the sector’s strong fundamentals, driven by rising mutual fund participation, steady SIP inflows, and deeper financialisation of household savings. Analysts noted that ICICI Prudential AMC has delivered faster revenue growth than several listed peers, supported by high profitability and industry-leading returns on equity.

ICICI Prudential AMC is currently India’s largest asset management company by active mutual fund QAAUM, with a market share of over 13%, and serves more than 15 million customers. The listing makes it the fifth ICICI Group company to be traded on Indian stock exchanges, joining peers such as ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life, ICICI Lombard, and ICICI Securities.

With a strong debut and solid industry outlook, analysts say investors allotted shares may consider holding the stock for the medium to long term, depending on market conditions and risk appetite.

News.Az