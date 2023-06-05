Iconic Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces retirement from football

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced he is retiring from football aged 41.

The AC Milan striker revealed he had decided to end his football career on the San Siro pitch following his club's final game of the Serie A season, News.Az reports citing Sky News.

"I have many memories and many emotions in here," the Swede said.

"The first time I arrived here, you gave me happiness. The second time, love. I will be a Milan fan for life.

"The time has come to say goodbye to football, but not to you. See you around, if you're lucky. Forza Milan and goodbye."

Ibrahimovic appeared emotional as he was serenaded by the Milan fans and then given a guard of honour by his teammates as he left the pitch.

The former Manchester United striker has spent most of the season on the sidelines due to an injury and played just four times for Milan, scoring once in a 3-1 defeat at Udinese in March, and his departure from the club had already been announced.

Last July he renewed his contract for another year despite facing the prospect of a lengthy rehabilitation from knee surgery.

Shortly after helping Milan win the Serie A title, he had undergone a planned procedure on his left knee to repair damage and instability caused by a previous anterior cruciate ligament injury.

It meant a lengthy lay-off, and Ibrahimovic did not make his first appearance of his season until the end of February.

