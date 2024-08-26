ICRC representatives visit detained Karabakh separatists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have visited the leaders of the former Armenian separatist regime imprisoned in Azerbaijan.

Ilaha Huseynova, the head of public relations for the ICRC representation in Azerbaijan, said individual meetings were conducted with the detained separatists, AzVision.az reports."In accordance with its mandate, the ICRC assesses the treatment of detainees and their conditions of detention during such visits," she stated."The ICRC also facilitates the restoration or maintenance of contact between the detainees and their families," she said.She noted that as per ICRC procedures, observations and recommendations regarding the visits are only conveyed to and discussed with the detaining party.

News.Az