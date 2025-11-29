Yandex metrika counter

ICT Career Fair in Baku showcases IT opportunities

  • Economics
  • Share
ICT Career Fair in Baku showcases IT opportunities
Photo: AZERTAC

The "ICT Career Fair" for students and graduates of higher education institutions has opened in Baku, organized by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency.

The event began with the performance of the national anthem of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Speaking at the fair, Rashad Khaligov, Deputy Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, highlighted the country’s efforts to improve digital literacy under the Digital Development Concept.

"The exhibition is attended by more than 900 young people, who had the opportunity to meet with representatives of 20 leading state and private organizations, operating in the field of information technologies of the country. This is an indicator of the high interest of young people in this field," Rashad Khaligov emphasized.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      