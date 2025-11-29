ICT Career Fair in Baku showcases IT opportunities

"The exhibition is attended by more than 900 young people, who had the opportunity to meet with representatives of 20 leading state and private organizations, operating in the field of information technologies of the country. This is an indicator of the high interest of young people in this field," Rashad Khaligov emphasized.
The event began with the performance of the national anthem of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing local media.
Speaking at the fair, Rashad Khaligov, Deputy Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, highlighted the country’s efforts to improve digital literacy under the Digital Development Concept.