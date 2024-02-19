IDF announces death of soldier killed in Gaza, raising death toll to 574

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Defense Forces losses since the conflict in the Gaza Strip escalated have reached 574.

The Israel Defense Forces announces that a soldier was killed fighting in southern Gaza yesterday, raising the death toll in the ground offensive against Hamas to 235, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

The soldier is named as Staff Sgt. Simon Shlomov, 20, of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion, from Kiryat Bialik.

Meanwhile, addressing American Jewish leaders on February 18, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argued that the Israeli army was going to unprecedented lengths to protect civilians in Gaza during the war with Hamas, while insisting: “We have to finish the job.”

Netanyahu promised that none of the accusations would stop Israel’s offensive against the Gaza terror group, pledging “total victory against [Hamas] savages,”

“When we set out to do this, even our best friends said to us, ‘It can’t be done,'” Netanyahu said of the war Israel has been fighting against Hamas since October 7 — when terrorists launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, murdering some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 253.

“Our brave soldiers are in the tunnels demolishing the infrastructure of these killers,” Netanyahu said, lauding the IDF and the efforts he said it makes to protect civilians.

“The Israeli army is going [to] lengths that no other army has gone through in protecting civilians,” said Netanyahu, adding that “total victory means the release of the hostages.”

News.Az