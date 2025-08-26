IDF destroys two Hamas tunnels in central Gaza Strip

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli army released new footage on Tuesday showing the destruction of two Hamas tunnels located in the central Gaza Strip.

The operation, carried out by the Gaza Division's Southern Brigade and the elite Yahalom unit, took place over several weeks, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to the IDF, one of the tunnels, equipped with multiple exits, contained food, weapons, and living quarters for the terrorists. A second underground passage, several hundred meters long, was destroyed with explosives.

The army claims that dozens of Hamas members have been eliminated and that several terrorist infrastructures, both underground and above ground, have been neutralized.

News.Az