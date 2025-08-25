Israel launches ground attack in Syria, troops entered Southwest of Damascus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces have carried out a ground incursion into Syria, according to Syrian state television. On Monday, 11 military vehicles and more than 60 IDF soldiers reportedly entered the Beit Jinn area, southwest of Damascus, several miles from the Syrian-Israeli border.

Meanwhile, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa told Arab media that his government is engaged in “advanced talks” with Israel on a possible security agreement, based on the 1974 disengagement accord signed after the Yom Kippur war. He stressed that while it is “not yet the right time for a peace deal,” Damascus would not hesitate to pursue any arrangement that benefits Syria and the wider region.

