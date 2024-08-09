IDF launches new ground op in Khan Younis

+ ↺ − 16 px

The IDF confirms launching a new ground operation in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, following what it says is “intelligence indicating the presence of terrorists and terror infrastructure in the area", News.az reports citing The Times of Israel.

The offensive is also aimed at preventing terror groups in the Gaza Strip from regrouping, the IDF says.The operation is being carried out by the 98th Division, which withdrew from Khan Younis for the second time just last month, following a week-long operation there. The division previously operated in Khan Younis for four months earlier this year.The IDF says the division’s troops are battling Hamas above and below ground, while locating weapons and infrastructure.More than 30 airstrikes were carried out in Khan Younis as ground forces with the 98th Division pushed into the city in the southern Gaza Strip over the past day, the IDF says.The targets included weapons depots and Hamas staging grounds, along with operatives including snipers, and mortar launching squads.

